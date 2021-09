Sloane Stephens receives racist messages after U.S. Open loss

American tennis player Sloane Stephens received a flood of racist and sexist messages after losing the third round of the U.S. Open. The 2017 champion shared on her Instagram on Saturday that there were over 2,000 messages of abuse. Stephens said, "It's so hard to read messages like these, but I'll post a few so you guys can see what it's like after a loss."