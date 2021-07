Milwaukee Bucks beat Phoenix Suns 109-103 in NBA Finals

Khris Middleton scored 40 points, including 10 straight for the Milwaukee Bucks down the stretch to send them past the Phoenix Suns, 109-103 on Wednesday to tie the NBA Finals 2-2. Middleton's hot hand and a big block from Giannis Antetokounmpo gave the Bucks their second straight victory in the first close game of the series.