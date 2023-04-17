 Contact Us
Video Life Judaism, Zionism, a possible disintegration: Israel's internal conflict
04.17.2023 09:03
Go to next video when video is over
Subscribe

Judaism, Zionism, a possible disintegration: Israel's internal conflict

Israel has always been a subject of complex and contentious debate, from its very inception as a Jewish state to the present day. One of the most significant sources of conflict within Israel arises from the tension between Judaism and Zionism. While Judaism has a strong cultural and historical connection to the land of Israel, the establishment and maintenance of a Jewish state is the primary goal of Zionism. This fundamental difference in perspective has given rise to various sub-groups of Judaism, including the Haredi Jews, who oppose the secularization of the Jewish state and the establishment of a Jewish state itself. In this video, political analyst Mustafa AlAssar explores the history and current state of the conflict between Judaism and Zionism in Israel, and its potential implications for the future of the country.
Judaism, Zionism, a possible disintegration: Israel's internal conflict
Judaism, Zionism, a possible disintegration: Israel's internal conflict
Ancient Qur'an manuscripts showcased in Baghdad
Ancient Qur'an manuscripts showcased in Baghdad
Mega iftar | 2,500 meals distributed to thousands in downtown Algiers
Mega iftar | 2,500 meals distributed to thousands in downtown Algiers
Street art exhibition held in Basra to raise awareness for quake victims in Türkiye and Syria
Street art exhibition held in Basra to raise awareness for quake victims in Türkiye and Syria
Who is Prophet Muhammad?: An overview of his life
Who is Prophet Muhammad?: An overview of his life
Thousands protest in Germany against coal mine expansion
Thousands protest in Germany against coal mine expansion
Erzurum ice museum becomes one of focal points for winter tourism
Erzurum ice museum becomes one of focal points for winter tourism
Discovered 'geoglyphs' in Peru detail ancient civilization
Discovered 'geoglyphs' in Peru detail ancient civilization
How to avoid misleading, fake news and information online
How to avoid misleading, fake news and information online
Past 8 years on track to be warmest on record - WMO report
Past 8 years on track to be warmest on record - WMO report
Solar eclipse of October 25 visible from Istanbul
Solar eclipse of October 25 visible from Istanbul
Erdoğan attends concert of legendary singer Yusuf Islam
Erdoğan attends concert of legendary singer Yusuf Islam
Children die as Somalia drought brings famine closer
Children die as Somalia drought brings famine closer
Emine Erdoğan hosts first ladies at
Emine Erdoğan hosts first ladies at "Sustainable and Healthy Turkish Cuisine" event at Turkish House
Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque hosts 6.5 million visitors in 2 years
Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque hosts 6.5 million visitors in 2 years
Pilgrims celebrate Eid al-Adha as Hajj draws to a close
Pilgrims celebrate Eid al-Adha as Hajj draws to a close