Judaism, Zionism, a possible disintegration: Israel's internal conflict

Israel has always been a subject of complex and contentious debate, from its very inception as a Jewish state to the present day. One of the most significant sources of conflict within Israel arises from the tension between Judaism and Zionism. While Judaism has a strong cultural and historical connection to the land of Israel, the establishment and maintenance of a Jewish state is the primary goal of Zionism. This fundamental difference in perspective has given rise to various sub-groups of Judaism, including the Haredi Jews, who oppose the secularization of the Jewish state and the establishment of a Jewish state itself. In this video, political analyst Mustafa AlAssar explores the history and current state of the conflict between Judaism and Zionism in Israel, and its potential implications for the future of the country.