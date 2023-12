"Bulletproof Dreams: The Art of Gaza's Child Painters" - An Exhibition Not to be Missed!

Don't miss this incredible exhibition featuring the art of Gaza's child painters. "Bulletproof Dreams" showcases the creativity and resilience of young artists living in a conflict-ridden area. This video offers a glimpse into the beauty and strength of these children's artwork. Come experience their powerful messages through painting and support their dreams for a better future.