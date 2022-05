Drought-stricken Las Vegas declares war on water waste

Las Vegas has long been a hub for cops and robbers... but now there's a different sort of sheriff on the prowl. In drought-stricken Nevada, authorities have declared a war on water waste. Alarms are flashing because lake mead, a reservoir which supplies Nevada, California, Arizona and Mexico, is now at an all-time low. And the rain is just not falling fast enough to help.