Bodrum sees massive yacht traffic surge, boosting economy

Bodrum has experienced a dramatic surge in yacht traffic over the past five years.

While the bays were quiet in 2019, they are now crowded with boats in 2024. This change has fundamentally altered the region's economic dynamics.

The number of yachts in Bodrum increased from around 30,000 in 2019 to over 50,000 in 2024. This rise has significantly boosted the region's tourism revenue, with yacht rental services becoming a key component of Bodrum's economy.

The increased yacht traffic has also benefitted local businesses, including restaurants, hotels, marina service providers, and other tourism-related enterprises.

In 2023, yacht tourism generated over 1 billion euros for Bodrum's local economy.