LAST SHIP OF PAKISTANS MİLGEM PROJECT LAUNCHED INTO SEA

Under the main contractor, Military Factory and Shipyard Management Inc. (ASFAT), through a state-to-state agreement model, the final ship of the MİLGEM project is set to meet the sea. The project involves simultaneous construction in both Türkiye and Pakistan for the Pakistan Navy. Equipped with long-range effective sensor and weapon systems, these new-generation corvettes have a low radar cross-section and low acoustic signature, making them difficult to detect. With high reliability and deterrence capabilities, these vessels will enhance the Pakistan Navy's deterrence power.

The launch ceremony for the fourth ship of the Pakistan MİLGEM Project, PNS TARIQ, is scheduled to take place on August 2nd in Karachi, Pakistan.

The construction processes are progressing rapidly.

ASFAT accomplished Türkiye's largest single export project in the defense industry at that time by selling 4 PN MİLGEM corvettes to the Pakistan Navy under the contract signed on September 6, 2018 with the Pakistan Defense Production Ministry. Considering user requirements and technological advancements, the construction processes of the PN MİLGEM Project are proceeding rapidly and successfully according to the planned schedule, with 2 ships being built at the Istanbul Naval Shipyard and 2 ships at the Karachi Shipyard, despite the pandemic conditions.

The third ship was launched on November 25, 2022.

The launching ceremony of the first ship, PNS BABUR, built under the PN MİLGEM Project, took place on August 15, 2021, at the Istanbul Naval Shipyard with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Pakistan's President Arif Alvi. The launching ceremony of the second ship, PNS BADR, built under the PN MİLGEM Project, was held on May 20, 2022, at the Karachi Shipyard with the participation of President Erdoğan's video message, Pakistan's Prime Minister Şahbaz Şerif, former Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, and Pakistan's Minister of Defense and Production Israr Tareen.

The ceremony for the project's third ship, PNS KHAIBAR, was then held on November 25, 2022, at the Istanbul Naval Shipyard with the participation of President Erdoğan and Pakistan's Prime Minister Şahbaz Şerif.