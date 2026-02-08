Trump calls US elections 'rigged,' 'laughingstock,' demands voter ID, citizenship proof for voters

US President Donald Trump on Sunday referred to American elections as "rigged" and a "laughingstock all over the world," demanding sweeping voting restrictions that he claimed are necessary for saving the country.

"America's elections are rigged, stolen, and a laughingstock all over the world. We are either going to fix them, or we won't have a country any longer," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

The US president outlined the "Save America Act," asking "all Republicans to fight" for mandatory voter identification for all voters, proof of US citizenship to register, and elimination of mail-in ballots except for illness, disability, military service, or travel.

Trump's proposals came days after he called for Republicans to "nationalize" and "take over" voting processes in at least 15 unspecified US locations during an interview.

Earlier, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries accused Trump of attempting to "steal" elections through nationalization efforts, vowing Democrats will block such actions.

"What Donald Trump wants to do is try to nationalize the election. Translation: Steal it. And we're not going to let it happen." Jeffries told CNN.

The Democratic leader said his party has already blocked Republican gerrymandering efforts aimed at redrawing congressional maps in red states to "rig the midterms," as well as Trump's attempts to federalize the National Guard.