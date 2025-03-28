Trump demands return of $2B environmental grant, $8M media funds

US President Donald Trump on Thursday demanded the return of $2 billion in federal funds granted to a climate organization linked to Democrat Stacey Abrams, alongside $8 million in government media subscriptions.

Trump, on Truth Social, escalated his critique of former President Joe Biden administration's spending.

"Is Stacey Abrams going to give back the Two Billion Dollars they funneled into her 'environmental fund' just prior to my assuming office," Trump wrote, referencing the Power Forward Communities group that received a seven-year Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) grant through the National Clean Investment Fund in August 2024.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin on Monday suggested that the group received only $100 in tax money in 2023, highlighting the dramatic funding increase.

"She went from $100 in donations to $2,000,000,000 in just one day? Not bad!!! Get back the money," Trump wrote.

- MEDIA SUBSCRIPTION DISPUTE

Trump also questioned $8 million spending on Politico, labeling it as "given" to the news outlet by the Biden administration.

"Owned by wealthy guys, this money should be taken back by DOGE, ASAP," he wrote.

Politico has denied receiving government subsidies, with CEO Goli Sheikholeslami saying: "Not one dime, ever, in 18 years."

According to media reports, the money represented all of the federal government's subscriptions to news organization's services, not a fund.

The US State Department has directed its embassies and consulates worldwide in February to pause all media subscriptions deemed "non-mission critical.









