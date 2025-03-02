Trump signs order making English official US language

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Saturday to make English the official language of the nation.

Trump said in his order that English has been used as the national language since its founding and it is long past time it is declared as the official language of the country.

"Speaking English not only opens doors economically, but it helps newcomers engage in their communities, participate in national traditions, and give back to our society," said Trump.

The order rescinds a 25-year-old order from former President Bill Clinton that required federal agencies and other groups that receive federal funding to provide language assistance to non-English speakers.

The move is expected to hurt immigrant communities and those looking for assistance learning English, according to advocacy groups.

Trump, however, said it is in the US' best interest to designate English as the official language to promote unity and ensure consistency in government operations, and create a pathway to civic engagement.

"Establishing English as the official language will not only streamline communication but also reinforce shared national values, and create a more cohesive and efficient society," he said.

Within hours of assuming office in January, the Trump administration shut down the Spanish-language version of the White House website and social media accounts.

Spanish is the US' second-most spoken language, a reflection of the nation's strong Latino community. Some 62% of people who speak a language other than English at home in the US speak Spanish, according to a 2022 report from the US Census Bureau.

Trump's order comes as he continues his crackdown on migration to the US, which has seen thousands of migrants, primarily from Latin America, deported as the president promises to carry out the largest mass deportation program in US history.

Trump has ridiculed the speaking of languages other than English, saying during his 2024 presidential campaign that migrants who do not speak English are being "dropped" into US communities.











