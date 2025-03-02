 Contact Us
EU chief Von der Leyen says Europe urgently needs to rearm

"After a long time of underinvestment, it is now of utmost importance to step up the defence investment for a prolonged period of time. Member states need more fiscal space to do a surge in defence spending," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters after the meeting in London.

Published March 02,2025
Europe urgently needs to rearm and member states must be given the fiscal space to carry out a surge in defence spending, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday after a meeting about support for Ukraine.

Von der Leyen added that Europe also needed to show the United States that it was ready to defend democracy.

"After a long time of underinvestment, it is now of utmost importance to step up the defence investment for a prolonged period of time," she told reporters after the meeting in London.

"Member states need more fiscal space to do a surge in defence spending."