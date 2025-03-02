2nd wave of efficiency emails sent to US federal employees: Report

A second wave of emails requiring US federal employees to report their weekly activities began circulating, as part of a government-wide efficiency drive led by billionaire Elon Musk.

The emails, obtained by The Hill website, instruct employees to summarize their weekly tasks in five bullet points.

"Please do not send links, attachments, or any classified/sensitive information. If all of your activities are classified or sensitive, please write 'All of my activities are sensitive,'" the email said late Friday.

The initiative, overseen by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), aims to reduce spending and improve productivity across federal agencies.

Employees must complete the task "every" Monday by midnight US Eastern Time (0400GMT Tuesday).

Musk addressed the mandate in a social media post/

"The President (Donald Trump) has made it clear that this is mandatory for the executive branch. Anyone working on classified or other sensitive matters is still required to respond if they receive the email but can simply reply that their work is sensitive."

DOGE, established earlier this year, has been tasked with identifying inefficiencies and reducing wasteful spending.

During the first wave of emails, however, several agencies, including the Justice Department, FBI and the Pentagon, instructed employees to ignore Musk's request.

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) -- the government's human resources department -- has since directed agencies to handle the matter internally, leaving decisions to individual departments.







