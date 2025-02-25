US Homeland Security chief vows to fire leakers found by agency

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) chief suggested she has identified several leakers within the agency and vowed to fire them, emphasizing the dangers of leaking sensitive information.

"I have found some leakers. We are continuing to get more. They will be fired. There will be consequences," Kristi Noem told Fox News on Monday.

She warned that leaks jeopardize the lives of law enforcement officers and their families.

"When they leak information to the press ... they are putting law-enforcement lives in jeopardy," she said.

Noem revealed that her agency is using polygraph tests (lie detectors), email reviews, and communication audits to identify the leakers.

"It's amazing how these bureaucrats, who have an agenda to stop the work we're doing to bring safety to America ... will sell each other down the river ... just to protect themselves," she said.

The crackdown comes amid allegations that details of a recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid targeting the Venezuelan criminal gang, Tren de Aragua, in Los Angeles were leaked.

Noem assured that her department is doing everything possible to eliminate leaks and ensure the safety of law enforcement personnel.

DHS plays a crucial role in the Donald Trump administration's efforts to combat illegal immigration and crime.









