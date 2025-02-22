Trump fires Joint Chiefs Staff chairman, names candidate for replacement

 Contact Us
Published February 22,2025
US President Donald Trump abruptly announced late Friday that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Charles Brown, was being fired.

"I want to thank General Charles "CQ" Brown for his over 40 years of service to our country, including as our current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He is a fine gentleman and an outstanding leader, and I wish a great future for him and his family," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He announced he would nominate Air Force Lieut. General Dan "Razin" Caine to be the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Trump spoke highly of Caine, stating that, "General Caine is an accomplished pilot, national security expert, successful entrepreneur, and a "warfighter" with significant interagency and special operations experience."

He said Caine was "passed over for promotion by Sleepy Joe Biden" during the previous administration and he also directed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to "solicit nominations for five additional high level positions, which will be announced soon."