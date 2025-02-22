Pentagon to start firing 5,400 probationary workers next week

The Pentagon announced Friday it will start firing 5,400 probationary workers next week.

"We expect approximately 5,400 probationary workers will be released beginning next week as part of this initial effort, after which we will implement a hiring freeze while we conduct a further analysis of our personnel needs, complying as always with all applicable laws," said Darin Selnick, who is performing the duties of undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

The statement came a day after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the department is re-evaluating the probationary workforce.

"We anticipate reducing the Department's civilian workforce by 5-8% to produce efficiencies and refocus the Department on the President's priorities and restoring readiness in the force," said Selnick.

Hegseth, recently, directed military officials to find $50 billion in budget cuts for fiscal year 2026 to be redirected to align with President Donald Trump's priorities for the department.







