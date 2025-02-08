Trump revokes Biden’s security clearance due to ‘poor memory’

US President Donald Trump announced Friday he is revoking Joe Biden's access to classified information and daily intelligence briefings, citing concerns about the former president's memory and national security risks.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Biden "set this precedent" in 2021 when he barred him from receiving intelligence briefings typically offered to former presidents.

He referenced the special counsel's report on Biden's handling of classified documents, which described him as having "poor memory."

"There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information," Trump wrote. "I will always protect our National Security — JOE, YOU'RE FIRED."









