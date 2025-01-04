Trump selects Tammy Bruce as next State Department spokesperson

President-elect on Friday Donald Trump named Tammy Bruce, a Fox News contributor and host, as the next spokesperson for the State Department.

"It is my great honor to announce that Tammy Bruce will be joining our incredible Nominee for United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, as Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State," Trump wrote on his social media app, TRUTH Social. "Tammy is a highly respected political analyst who understood the power and importance of 'MAGA' early on."

He highlighted her tenure in conservative media, saying, "Tammy has brought TRUTH to the American people for over two decades."

Bruce is currently a Fox News contributor and hosts "Get Tammy Bruce," a program on the Fox Nation streaming service since 2019.









