Republicans nominate Mike Johnson for US House speaker

US House Republicans held leadership elections Wednesday for the upcoming 119th Congress, unanimously nominating Speaker Mike Johnson to retain the gavel.

Republicans reelected Rep. Steve Scalise as majority leader and Rep. Tom Emmer as majority whip.

The Republicans secured a majority in last week's election, assuming control of the House and Senate and the White House.

President-elect Donald Trump won the election with 312 electoral votes, surpassing the 270-vote threshold against his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris.







