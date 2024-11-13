Trump names John Ratcliffe as CIA director, Steven Witkoff as special envoy to Middle East

US President-elect Donald Trump named John Ratcliffe, former director of National Intelligence (DNI), as the new director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) on Tuesday.

"I look forward to John being the first person ever to serve in both of our Nation's highest Intelligence positions. He will be a fearless fighter for the Constitutional Rights of all Americans, while ensuring the Highest Levels of National Security, and PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH," Trump said in a statement.

"From exposing fake Russian collusion to be a Clinton campaign operation, to catching the FBI's abuse of civil liberties at the FISA Court, John Ratcliffe has always been a warrior for truth," he said.

Trump awarded Ratcliffe the National Security Medal in 2020 for his distinguished achievements in intelligence and national security.

President-elect Donald Trump also announced that he has chosen Steven Witkoff, a prominent real estate investor and campaign donor, as his special envoy to the Middle East.

"Steve is a Highly Respected Leader in Business and Philanthropy, who has made every project and community he has been involved with stronger and more prosperous. Steve will be an unrelenting Voice for PEACE, and make us all proud," Trump said in a statement.

Witkoff, the founder, chairman and CEO of real estate firm Witkoff Group, has decades of experience in property development and investment.

Witkoff, a notable Trump donor and supporter, was reportedly golfing with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate during the second assassination attempt against the former president in September.

In an interview with Fox News in July, he described Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress as "strong" and noted that it was "epic" to be in the room. He also criticized the Democrats who chose to boycott the speech.







