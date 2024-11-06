Republicans take control of US Senate from Democrats, win 8 US states in governors

Republicans took control of the US Senate from Democrats in Tuesday's congressional elections, according to The Associated Press.

The win came after Senator Deb Fischer secured reelection in Nebraska.

Currently, Republicans have secured 51 Senate seats as they are set to regain control of the chamber for the first time in four years.

Democrats have 42 seats as of now, but more states are yet to be announced.

In the Senate, 34 seats were up for election. Senators are elected to six-year terms and one-third are elected every two years.

In the 100-seat chamber, due to procedural rules, parties often need 60 rather than just 50 votes to pass legislation.

During Tuesday's race, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives were up for election, and as in the Senate, most forecasts have the chamber near-evenly split. A couple dozen competitive elections will determine whether Republicans or Democrats will control the House.

The Associated Press also reported that 150 Democrats have seats in the House chamber, while 179 have secured their seats.

At the state and local levels, voters also decided on a range of initiatives and races, from school boards to state-level ballot measures that can hold the weight of law. A total of 11 governor's races were also contested.

According to the agency's initial results, Republicans held 27 gubernatorial seats and the Democrats 23.

As for the presidential elections, Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump has so far secured 230 Electoral votes while Democratic challenger and Vice President Kamala Harris has won 210.

REPUBLICANS SECURE VICTORY IN 8 US STATES IN GOVERNORS' ELECTIONS: AP

In addition to the presidential and congressional contests, US voters on Tuesday also selected governors in 11 states, with Republicans securing victories in eight races so far, according to AP projections.

In Delaware, Democrat Matt Meyer defeated Republican Mike Ramone, ensuring the seat remains in Democratic hands. Indiana also saw Republican Mike Braun emerge victorious over Democrat Jennifer McCormick.

In Missouri, Republican Mike Kehoe claimed the governorship against Democratic challenger Crystal Quade. New Hampshire's race ended with Republican Kelly Ayotte defeating Democrat Joyce Craig.

North Carolina's race provided a shift as Democrat Josh Stein beat controversial Republican candidate Mark Robinson, succeeding outgoing Democratic Governor Roy Cooper.

In North Dakota, Republican Kelly Armstrong took the governorship over Democrat Merrill Piepkorn, while in Utah, incumbent Republican Spencer Cox kept his seat with a win over Democratic state Representative and former House Minority Leader Brian King.

In Washington state, Democrat Bob Ferguson succeeded outgoing Governor Jay Inslee, defeating Republican Dave Reichert. Vermont's traditionally blue electorate reelected moderate Republican Phil Scott, who won comfortably over Democrat Esther Charlestin.

Finally, in West Virginia, Republican Patrick Morrisey defeated Democrat Steve Williams, keeping the seat in Republican control.







