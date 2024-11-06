Harris to address supporters 'tomorrow': Campaign official

Democratic candidate and US Vice President Kamala Harris will not address supporters on election night, campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond said early Wednesday.

"We still have votes to count. We still have states that have not been called yet. We will continue overnight to fight to make sure that every vote is counted, that every voice has spoken.

"So you won't hear from the Vice President tonight, but you will hear from her tomorrow," Richmond told supporters at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump appears to be closing in on Harris, with the Associated Press projecting him as having a 246-210 Electoral Vote lead over her.

Trump was headed to Palm Beach, Florida to address his supporters, according to media reports.









