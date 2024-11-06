3 Muslims reelected to US House of Representatives

Three Muslim candidates were reelected to the US House of Representatives in Tuesday's congressional elections.

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, held onto her seat in Michigan's 12th Congressional District.

She has been one of the leading voices standing against America's military aid to Israel amid its ongoing war on the Gaza Strip since last year.

The first of two Muslim women in Congress, Ilhan Omar won a third term representing the Midwestern state of Minnesota.

The Democratic congresswoman thanked her supporters on X, saying: "This is a victory for ALL of us who believe that a better future is possible. I can't wait to make you all proud over the next two years."

Omar is one of the progressive House members known as the Squad and a fierce critic of Israel's war in Gaza.

Democratic Rep. Andre Carson was reelected in the 7th District of Indiana, where he defeated Republican John Schmitz.

Carson was first elected to Congress in 2008 after the death of the previous representative, his grandmother Julia Carson.





