Harris offers 'different path' from Trump in closing message

Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris offered a "different path" from former President and Republican nominee Donald Trump during her campaign's closing argument at the Ellipse, the same site where Trump incited his supporters to attack the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Addressing a large crowd, Harris framed the upcoming Nov. 5th election as "a choice between a country rooted in freedom for every American or one ruled by chaos and division."

"America, we know what Donald Trump has in mind: more chaos, more division and policies that help those at the very top and hurt everyone else. I offer a different path, and I ask for your vote," she said.

In a pledge to voters, Harris promised to "seek common ground and common-sense solutions to make your life better."

Speaking just one week before Election Day, she labeled Trump as "unstable," "obsessed with revenge" and "out for unchecked power," warning that he has "spent a decade trying to keep Americans divided and afraid of one another."

"That is who he is," she said, adding: "But America, that's not who we are. We have to stop pointing fingers and start locking arms."

"It is time to turn the page on the drama and the conflict, the fear and division. It is time for a new generation of leadership in America. And I am ready to offer that leadership as the next president of the United States of America," she added.

Harris also underscored the value of US alliances, saying: "I know that our alliances keep American people safe and make America stronger and more secure."

"World leaders think that Donald Trump is an easy mark, easy to manipulate with flattering or favor, and you can believe that autocrats like (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (North Korean leader) Kim Jong Un are rooting for him in this election," she said.

"I will always uphold our security, advance our interests, and ensure that the United States of America remains -- as we must forever be -- a champion of liberty around the world," she added.









