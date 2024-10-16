 Contact Us
News U.S. Politics

Musk to campaign in Pennsylvania after appearance at Trump rally

Elon Musk announced he will give a series of talks in Pennsylvania from tomorrow night through Monday, following a recent appearance with former President Donald Trump. Sources indicate that Musk's campaign efforts in Pennsylvania will be linked to his America PAC political action committee.

Reuters U.S. POLITICS
Published October 16,2024
Subscribe
MUSK TO CAMPAIGN IN PENNSYLVANIA AFTER APPEARANCE AT TRUMP RALLY

Elon Musk said he will give "a series of talks from tomorrow night through Monday" in Pennsylvania, less than two weeks after the billionaire made a high-profile appearance with former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump there.

Earlier last week, a source told Reuters that Musk plans more campaigning for Trump in Pennsylvania and his appearances would be connected to his America PAC political action committee.

Pennsylvania is considered a crucial state for both Trump and his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, in the race for the Nov. 5 election.