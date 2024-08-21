Harris says race against Trump will be close

US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has vowed to fight hard in the final stretch of the campaign, urging her party to brace for a "tight race" against Republican Donald Trump as she addressed supporters at a rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.



"We know this is going to be a tight race until the very end. We have hard work ahead of us, but we like hard work. Hard work is good work," Harris said on Tuesday evening.



"No, no, we haven't already won," the 59-year-old continued, responding to shouts from the audience. "We have 77 days of work to do," she said.



Although Harris is slightly ahead of her Republican challenger in national polls, her lead often falls within the margin of error.



Harris was officially confirmed as the Democratic presidential candidate for the November election at the party's national convention in Chicago on Tuesday.



Shortly after, Harris appeared in front of supporters in Milwaukee. The event took place in the same hall where the Republicans held their convention about a month ago.



Harris assured her supporters that they would win the presidential election on November 5, but emphasized the need for hard work to secure victory.



Harris warned: "This is not just us against Donald Trump. This is about two very different visions for our nation."



At the end of her speech, Harris called out: "Let's be very clear: somebody who intends to terminate the Constitution of the United States should never again have the opportunity to stand behind the seal of the president of the United States. Never again."



Trump had called for a "termination" of the US Constitution almost two years ago, citing alleged election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.











