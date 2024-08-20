Trump says Harris will not do Fox News debate on Sept. 4

US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said Monday that his Democratic rival Kamala Harris will not participate in a debate on Sept. 4.

"Comrade Kamala Harris has just informed us that she will NOT do the FoxNews Debate on September 4th," Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"I am not surprised by this development because I feel that she knows it is very difficult, at best, for her to defend her record setting Flip-Flopping on absolutely everything she once believed in," the former president said.

Rather than the debate on Sept. 4, Trump said he has agreed to do a Tele-Town Hall anchored by Sean Hannity for Fox.

Last month, President Joe Biden announced that he was dropping out of the 2024 race for the White House, ending his bid for reelection.

After offering his "full support and endorsement" for Harris to be the Democratic Party's nominee, she officially launched her presidential campaign. Harris chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate in the race.











