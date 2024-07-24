Harris leads Trump in post-Biden dropout polls in U.S.

In the first polls conducted after U.S. President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 race, Vice President Kamala Harris edges out former President Donald Trump, according to an American magazine.

A Reuters/Ipsos survey shows Harris leading Trump 44% to 42%, with a margin of error of 3%, business magazine Forbes reported.

When including independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Harris's lead extends to 42%-38%.

This shift follows a period of tight polling, with prior surveys showing Trump either narrowly leading or tied with Harris.

For instance, a previous poll conducted by Reuters/Ipsos on July 15-16 had both candidates tied at 44%.

Public perception of Harris's mental sharpness is notably positive, with 56% of voters affirming her capability to handle challenges, compared to 49% for Trump and only 22% for Biden.

This contrast highlights one of the reasons for Harris's recent surge, according to Forbes.

The overall polling average, as compiled by Real Clear Politics before Biden's exit, had Trump leading Harris by 1.9 points.

Trump campaign pollster Tony Fabrizio anticipates a temporary boost for Harris, terming it the "Harris Honeymoon."

Biden exited the race after increasing internal party pressure, following a lackluster debate performance.

He endorsed Harris, who swiftly garnered widespread support from Democratic leaders and effectively secured the nomination.