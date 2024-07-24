Biden returns to White House after several days of COVID isolation

US President Joe Biden arrived back at the White House on Tuesday after several days of isolation due to COVID and amid rumors about his health.

Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday, was isolating at his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

He saluted and smiled at reporters who were shouting questions as he exited his motorcade at Dover Air Force Base before boarding Air Force One.

"Watch and listen. Why don't you wait and hear what I say?" Biden said when asked about his Oval Office speech set for Wednesday evening.

Another reporter asked why he dropped out of the presidential election, to which he turned his head and laughed before walking to the presidential state car, nicknamed "the Beast."

Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday after he announced his withdrawal from the presidential race through a post on X over the weekend.

His announcement came after a growing chorus of Democratics urged him to end his re-election campaign following a poor debate performance against Republican nominee Donald Trump in June that further raised questions about his mental acuity and his ability to defeat the former president in November.









