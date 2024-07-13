META LIFTING RESTRICTIONS ON TRUMPS ACCOUNT AHEAD OF NOVEMBER ELECTIONS: REPORT

Facebook and Instagram parent company, Meta, is moving to remove restrictions on former President Donald Trump's accounts, according to a report that was published Friday.

The limitations were imposed after the end of a two-year ban linked to the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol by Trump's supporters. But a Facebook spokesperson told the Axios news website that it is reversing course to ensure fairness between candidates heading into November's White House race.

The limitations on Trump's account included stricter penalties if he violated the company's rules.

"In assessing our responsibility to allow political expression, we believe that the American people should be able to hear from the nominees for president on the same basis," Meta's President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg said in a statement.

"In reaching this conclusion, we also considered that these penalties were a response to extreme and extraordinary circumstances, and have not had to be deployed," he added.

Meta's bans, along with those of other social media companies, prompted Trump to form his own social media network, Truth Social. He has continued to post primarily on that site despite being allowed to access other social media platforms.









