US president condemns Iowa abortion ban

US President Joe Biden on Friday condemned Iowa Supreme Court's ruling on six-week abortion ban, saying it puts women's health "in jeopardy."

"Today, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled that the state's extreme and dangerous abortion ban can go into effect. Iowa is the twenty-second state with an abortion ban, imposed by Republican elected officials, that puts women's health and lives in jeopardy.

"This should never happen in America," Biden said in a statement.

The 4-to-3 ruling overturned a lower court's temporary block on the state's six-week ban on abortion, saying that the ban is legal.

"Vice President Harris and I believe that women in every state must have the right to make deeply personal decisions about their health," Biden said, calling on Congress to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade in federal law -- the landmark ruling that enshrined federal abortion protections across the country for half a century.













