MAN WHO ATTACKED TOP DEMOCRAT NANCY PELOSIS HUSBAND GETS 30 YEARS

Just over 18 months since the husband of Nancy Pelosi, former Democratic speaker of the US House of Representatives, was attacked with a hammer in his San Francisco home, the perpetrator was sentenced to 30 years in prison.



A judge in San Francisco handed down the sentence on Friday, US media reported. The prosecutor had asked for 40 years.



Paul Pelosi's attacker had already been found guilty by a jury in November of attempted kidnapping of a public official and assault of an immediate family member of a public official.



The attack caused outrage among some and triggered a debate about politically motivated violence.



Paul Pelosi, now 84, was attacked and seriously injured in the couple's home in San Francisco at the end of 2022 - a few days before the US congressional elections. After the attack, he had to undergo surgery for a fractured skull and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.



US media revealed shortly after the crime that the man was interested in various conspiracy theories and lies promoted by former US president Donald Trump online about alleged fraud in the 2020 presidential election.



The police stated at the time that the perpetrator had intended to take the then US House speaker hostage and "break her kneecaps." He had wanted to force the Democrat into a wheelchair in order to show other members of Congress that their "actions have consequences."



A spokesman for Nancy Pelosi said the family could not be more proud of Paul and his courage in saving his own life on the night of the attack and coming forward afterwards. He did not comment on the judgement itself.



