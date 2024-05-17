Hamas' armed wing says ready for 'war of attrition' with Israeli army

Hamas' armed wing on Friday said it is ready for a long war of attrition with the Israeli army.

"Despite our full commitment to stop the aggression on our people, we are prepared for a long war of attrition with the enemy," Abu Obeida, spokesman for Al-Qassam Brigades, said in a video message.

He announced that the Al-Qassam fighters in the past 10 days targeted 100 Israeli army military vehicles in fighting across the Gaza Strip.

Abu Obeida also said that the Israeli army does not announce all its losses in Gaza.

"The Al-Qassam Brigades fighters inflicted severe blows on the enemy (Israeli army) in eastern Rafah city," Abu Obeida claimed.

The Israeli army launched an attack on Rafah last week, where more than 1.5 million displaced Palestinians have sheltered. It also captured the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, a vital route for humanitarian aid and the territory's only gateway to the outside world that bypasses Israel.

Israel has waged a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack, which killed 1,200 people.

More than 35,300 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, mostly women and children, and over 79,200 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.



