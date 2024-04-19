US House votes to advance foreign aid bills for Ukraine, Israel

The US House of Representatives advanced a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and other US allies overseas on Friday.

The chamber voted 316-94 to advance the bills, teeing up final passage of all four measures, which are scheduled to be voted separately on Saturday.

Recently, House Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled his plan to hold votes on four separate foreign aid bills, a move that has angered some far-right House Republicans.

Besides aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, the fourth will include other national security priorities, including a TikTok ban, a provision to help pay for aid by using seized Russian assets, sanctions and other measures to confront Russia, China and Iran.

Despite the passage of national security supplemental by the Senate almost two months ago, it has faced Republican opposition in the House.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday that he hopes the House gets the legislation passed "without further delay."

"I hope the House gets this done very soon, because delay on this national security funding has cost America and cost our allies dearly," he added.

If passed, the bills will be sent to the Senate. President Joe Biden pledged to sign the bills immediately upon approval.













