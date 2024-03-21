Kennedy family supports Biden, spurning RFK Jr.'s fringe presidential bid

The Kennedy family, a storied political dynasty, is poised to throw its weight behind President Joe Biden's reelection even as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a family member, continues his run as a fringe independent candidate in the 2024 presidential race.

During a St. Patrick's Day visit to the White House this week, the Kennedy family made an appearance spanning three generations, in what amounted to a show of support for Biden, who shares their Irish roots.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.-the nephew of President John F. Kennedy and son of Robert F. Kennedy, both famed politicians who died by assassination-was not part of the event, left out in the cold by his left-leaning relatives.

There was concern in Democratic circles that RFK Jr.'s candidacy could disrupt Biden's campaign momentum, but so far the concern appears groundless.

Matt Corridoni, spokesman for the Democratic National Committee, part of the U.S. Democratic Party, emphasized the significance of the Kennedy family's support for Biden, saying: "It's telling that the people who know RFK Jr. best are standing with Joe Biden in this election."

STRAINED FAMILY TIES



Some members of the Kennedy family have openly criticized RFK Jr.'s candidacy, fearing it could inadvertently aid Donald Trump's re-election bid.

The Biden allies used a shared photo following the White House visit to highlight RFK Jr.'s deviation from the family's political alignment.

Previously, RFK Jr. has faced internal criticism from relatives over his championing conspiracy theories and fringe views of the COVID-19 pandemic, including groundless claims that COVID was "engineered" to "attack" Caucasians and black people while sparing such groups as ethnic Chinese. Epidemiologists have blasted the claims.

Despite these divisions, RFK Jr. has held onto his fringe views, arguing that disagreements within families are commonplace.

The White House meeting showcased amicable relations between the Bidens and the Kennedys.

Biden maintains long-standing connections with numerous members of the Kennedy family, both on a personal and political level, which are widely recognized.

TRUMP STRUGGLES TO DRUM UP MONEY FOR APPEAL



As Biden garners support from influential allies, ex-President Donald Trump continues to grapple with legal woes.

He has been trying-so far unsuccessfully-to raise half a billion dollars to appeal a civil fraud case, struggling to secure insurance coverage for a $454 million bond.

Trump has explored various avenues, including asking affluent supporters, to meet his financial obligations amidst mounting legal challenges, according to CNN.

Critics say his Trump's need for huge sums of cash, and quickly, leaves him open to being targeted by foreign powers unfriendly to the U.S., who could open their coffers to him and make clear they expect favors later on.

Trump has been accused by many observers, including his onetime presidential race rival former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, of acting like a "puppet" for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Monday is the deadline for Trump to bring the half-billion dollar bond to court. If he fails, New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the case, could move to seize some of his properties or businesses, which could prove an embarrassment to Trump, who has long bragged of his extensive riches.