Trump tops Biden in U.S. 2024 presidential election, survey shows

The Republican Party candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump will win the 2024 election, according to a recent survey.

On Wednesday, Marquette Law School unveiled the final results of a survey conducted from Feb. 5 to 15, which shed light on the standing of candidates for the upcoming presidential election slated for Nov. 5.

Accordingly, 51% of registered voters expressed their intention to vote for Trump, while the percentage of those favoring Joe Biden remained at 49%.

When accounting for potential voters, Trump's support increased by one point to 52%, whereas Biden's decreased by one point to 48%.

Survey participants noted that if the presidential candidate were former UN Ambassador and former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley, 58% would support the Republican Party, while Biden's support would decrease to 42% in this equation.

When asked about their preference for the Republican Party's presidential candidate, 73% of undecided voters chose Trump, while 15% opted for Haley.

Despite those favoring Biden having a 66% advantage in the survey question about the Democratic primaries, it was noted that 27% of voters remained undecided.

Furthermore, voters stated that they trusted Trump more on issues related to immigration, border security, and the economy, whereas they leaned towards Biden on matters concerning abortion policy, healthcare, and social security services.













