Türkiye will use all means at its disposal to halt Israeli oppression in Gaza and Jerusalem: Erdoğan

Türkiye will use all means at its disposal to halt "oppression in Gaza and harassment in Jerusalem" by Israel, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday.



"Anyone who claims that this issue has nothing to do with us is either unaware of the world or is working on behalf of others. Therefore, for the oppression in Gaza to stop, for the harassment in Jerusalem to cease, without making any exceptions, I say we will use all the means at our disposal," Erdogan said.

He added that Türkiye is working to secure collective action by Muslim countries around the world against the oppression in Gaza.

The aid sent by Türkiye to the people of Gaza exceeded 34,000 tons, President Erdogan said, adding that another ship carrying 2,380 tons of aid materials arrived in the region on Thursday.

He said if this "oppression" is not stopped, the "inevitable consequence would be the fire" in the region that would affect the country.

On Türkiye's counter-terrorism efforts, Erdoğan said Ankara would launch fresh operations to disrupt and dismantle attempts to set up a terror state across its southern border with northern Syria.

"With new operations, we will continue to perforate and dismantle the project of establishing a Terroristan by encircling our country from its southern borders," he said.

Türkiye has defeated terrorists in Gabar and Cudi, in the country's east and southeast, and buried them in the mountains, President Erdoğan said, adding: "Now, where are they? That's the issue."