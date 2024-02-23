US OPPOSES ISRAELS REOCCUPATION, ANY SIZE REDUCTION OF GAZA

 Contact Us
Published February 23,2024
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday reaffirmed Washington's opposition to any reoccupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel as well as any reduction of its size.

Blinken's remarks were in response to a plan for post-war Gaza put forward by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which the Israeli army would have "indefinite freedom" to operate throughout Gaza.

"Gaza... cannot be a platform for terrorism. There should be no Israeli reoccupation of Gaza. The size of Gaza territory should not be reduced," Blinken said in Buenos Aires where he was attending a G20 meeting of foreign ministers.