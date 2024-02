The US Senate voted to move forward on a sweeping package of aid for Ukraine and Israel Thursday after a larger deal that included stringent immigration curbs was shot down by Republicans.

Even if it advances from the Senate, the fallback bill -- which includes around $60 billion for Kyiv as it battles a two-year full-scale invasion by Russia -- faces an uphill climb to President Joe Biden's desk as it lacks support among the Republicans who run the House of Representatives.