US to continue to defend its forces against 'unacceptable attacks': Envoy

The US took "necessary and proportional" actions last week in Iraq and Syria against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and affiliated militia groups, an official said Monday.

"We also repeatedly stated in previous letters to this Council that the US would take further action to respond to future attacks or threats of attacks against US nationals or US personnel and facilities," Robert Wood, deputy permanent representative of the US to the UN, told a UN Security Council meeting on threats to international peace and security.

The Council convened for an urgent meeting at the request of Russia as the war in Gaza continues to fan tensions across the Middle East, with potentially dramatic consequences for regional peace and security.

The meeting came against the backdrop of a series of strikes by the US on targets in Iraq and Syria on Friday.

The US launched airstrikes on Friday against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force and Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria after a suicide drone attack killed three American troops in Jordan.

"This is unacceptable, and attacks like it cannot continue," Wood said, adding the US's actions were consistent with international law and in exercise of its right to self-defense.

"President (Joe) Biden has made clear that these strikes were the start of our response to the deadly attack on Tower 22 in northeastern Jordan," he said, adding the strikes were "separate and distinct" from the coalition strikes in Yemen, which were in response to attacks by the Houthi group on vessels in the Red Sea.

"Let me be clear: the US does not desire more conflict in the region when we are actively working to contain and deescalate the conflict in Gaza, and we are not seeking a direct conflict with Iran," Wood said, adding that the US will continue to defend its forces against "unacceptable attacks."

- UK 'FULLY' SUPPORTS RIGHT OF US TO SELF-DEFENSE

Separately, Barbara Woodward, the permanent representative of the UK to the UN, said the UK "fully supports" all efforts to maintain and enhance international peace and security, including in Iraq and Syria, and that it is committed to de-escalation.

She added that the UK fully supported the right of the US to self-defense and the right to respond to attacks on its troops and bases.

Woodward noted that Iran's political, financial and military support to militant groups was destabilizing the region and hampers efforts to counter Daesh/ISIS.

"We call on the regime to reign in these groups and to act now to prevent further attacks by its proxies and partners in Iraq, Syria and Yemen," she said.

She said the Houthis' continued attacks on commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea are "illegal and unacceptable."

The UK's actions and presence in the Red Sea are designed to protect innocent lives, preserve freedom of navigation and deter further attacks on shipping, Woodward stressed.

The Houthis have been targeting commercial vessels in the Red Sea, particularly those bound for Israel, since November. They say their attacks aim to put pressure on Israel to halt its deadly onslaught on the Gaza Strip, prompting the US and UK to launch retaliatory airstrikes against targets inside Yemen.

