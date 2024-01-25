US state of Florida passes bill barring kids under 16 from social media

The House of Representatives in the US state of Florida has passed a ban on children under the age of 16 using social media.

Representatives approved the legislation in a 106-13 vote on Wednesday, with several Democrats joining Republicans in its support.

Speaker Paul Renner made the legislation a priority for the legislative session, arguing that life online has compromised the mental health of Florida teenagers and put them at risk, according to local news platform Florida Politics.

"Children have always faced mean girls and boys," Renner said in a speech on the House floor at the start of the session. "But social media has changed the game and causes unprecedented damage to our children's mental health."

"We must address the harmful effects social media platforms have on the development and well-being of our kids. Florida has a compelling state interest and duty to protect our children, their mental health, and their childhood," Renner said on X following the session.

Supporters of the bill said the dangerous environment found on social media networks cannot be ignored.

State lawmaker Tyler Sirois said content on social media is intentionally designed to addict users at a young age, "more like a digital drug" than a source of entertainment.

However, Democratic opponents to the bill said such a change in state law would cut off avenues for finding positive communities and even starting businesses. Moreover, critics argue the measure compromises parents' rights.

Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platforms, urged the House to seek another solution, such as requiring parental approval to download apps.

"Many teens today leverage the internet and apps to responsibly gather information and learn about new opportunities, including part-time jobs, higher education, civic or church gatherings, and military service," Meta representative Caulder Harvill-Childs wrote to the House Judiciary Committee.















