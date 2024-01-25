Pakistan accuses Indian agents of killing 2 nationals on its soil

Islamabad on Thursday accused longtime rival India of being involved in the killing of two Pakistanis in Pakistan last year, a charge New Delhi immediately rejected.

Addressing a news conference in the capital Islamabad, Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi claimed Islamabad had "credible" evidence that the Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) got two Pakistanis killed through its local agents last year.

He was referring to Shahid Latif and Muhammad Riaz, who were said to have links to the pro-freedom movement in Indian-administered Kashmir, and were killed in the northeastern city of Sialkot and Rawlakot district of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, respectively.

"We have evidence of Indian involvement in killing of two Pakistani citizens on our soil, " Qazi said, adding that New Delhi "must be held accountable internationally for a blatant violation of international law."

- India refutes allegations

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal termed the allegations Islamabad's "latest attempt at peddling false and malicious anti-India propaganda."

"Pakistan will reap what it sows. To blame others for its own misdeeds can neither be a justification nor a solution," he added.

The two nuclear neighbors have long been locked in a string of conflicts, including the decades-long dispute over Kashmir. Both claim the Himalayan region in full but control only parts of it.









