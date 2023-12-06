BIDEN SAYS HES UNSURE IF HE WOULD BE SEEKING REELECTION IF TRUMP WASNT RUNNING

Biden says he's unsure if he would be seeking reelection if Trump wasn't running

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he is not sure if he would be running for reelection if his predecessor Donald Trump was not also running for the White House in 2024.

"If Trump wasn't running, I'm not sure I'd be running," Biden told Democratic donors during a fundraising event for his 2024 campaign in the Boston area.

"But we cannot let him win, for the sake of the country," he added.

During his speech, Biden said democracy is "more at risk in 2024" than it was in the 2020 election, which he won against Trump, adding he is "running against an election denier-in-chief."

"Trump is not even hiding the ball anymore. He's simply not hiding the ball," he said, "He's proud to say he killed Roe v. Wade by the court he appointed. He's running again to get rid of the Affordable Care Act."

Explaining what is at stake in the 2024 presidential election, Biden said Trump and his MAGA (Make America Great Again) Republicans are "determined to destroy American democracy."

His remarks came after Trump, speaking at a campaign event on Saturday in Iowa, called Biden "the destroyer of American democracy."

"Joe Biden is not the defender of American democracy. Joe Biden is the destroyer of American democracy," he said.

"It's him and his people. They're the wreckers of the American dream. The American dream is dead with them in office."













