Melania Trump renegotiated with Donald Trump ahead of elections

According to sources cited by Page Six, Melania Trump has discreetly restructured her prenuptial agreement with Donald Trump, anticipating the possibility of him serving a second term in the White House.

An anonymous insider informed about the ongoing negotiations between the couple, who tied the knot in 2005, stating, "Over the past year, Melania and her team have been quietly working on a new 'postnup' arrangement between her and Donald Trump."

The source additionally mentioned, "This marks at least the third occasion that Melania has revised the terms of their marital agreement," emphasizing that this doesn't indicate any intention of the former first lady to leave the relationship.

The primary concern for Melania, aged 53, is to ensure the preservation and growth of a substantial trust fund for their 17-year-old son, Barron.

The updated agreement encompasses financial and property aspects, as per the same source. Another source revealed, "I understand that she sought to secure more financial resources for herself, and there's also a specified minimum amount intended for Barron."

The first source clarified that the timing of this revision wasn't solely due to Trump, aged 77, potentially serving another term but was also influenced by his recent legal battles.

The insider stated, "This agreement became necessary in light of his ongoing legal challenges," which include potential payouts in the $250 million civil case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James against Trump and his real estate business, as well as his obligation to pay $5 million to E. Jean Carroll for defamation.







