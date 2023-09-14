NEXT PHASE OF IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY: PURSUIT OF HUNTER AND JAMES BIDENS PERSONAL BANK RECORDS

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is set to take the next step in the House impeachment inquiry against President Biden by pursuing the personal and business bank records of Hunter Biden and James Biden, according to sources familiar with the matter. Comer, along with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and House Ways & Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, has been leading the formal House impeachment inquiry and recently briefed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on the progress of their investigation into alleged corruption involving President Biden.

During their meeting, which took place Thursday morning, Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, presented the findings House Republicans have gathered since July regarding the President's purported involvement in his family's business affairs. These findings have led to the decision to request the bank records of Hunter Biden and James Biden.

Additionally, Comer plans to conduct further transcribed interviews with individuals connected to Hunter Biden's business dealings, including Eric Schwerin and Rob Walker. It has been suggested that the House Oversight Committee may hold a public hearing related to the investigation in the coming weeks, although the identity of potential witnesses for this hearing has not yet been determined.

Since July, the committee has been actively gathering information and conducted a transcribed interview with Devon Archer, a business associate of Hunter Biden, who asserted that then-Vice President Joe Biden was heavily involved in promoting Hunter's business interests internationally. The committee has also released a bank records memo revealing substantial financial transactions between the Biden family and foreign oligarchs in Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan during the Obama administration, totaling more than $20 million.

Comer, Jordan, and Smith have also interviewed whistleblowers who allege that political considerations influenced prosecutorial decisions during the Justice Department's investigation into Hunter Biden, which led to Attorney General Merrick Garland granting special counsel authority to U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware, who has been overseeing the investigation.

Furthermore, Comer recently requested information from Secretary of State Antony Blinken regarding foreign policy decisions made during the Obama administration that led to the dismissal of the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Burisma Holdings while Hunter Biden served on the company's board. However, the State Department has not yet provided the requested records.

The White House maintains that President Biden was never involved in business dealings with his son, Hunter Biden.