Hunter Biden facing three federal gun charges in indictment

In an unprecedented turn of events, the indictment against Hunter Biden highlights the first instance where the child of a sitting president has faced criminal prosecution.

A proposed plea bargain aimed at resolving the charges against him, encompassing both gun-related and tax-related offenses, unexpectedly unraveled in July.

All three counts in the indictment revolve around Hunter Biden's alleged falsification of information on firearm acquisition forms, which occurred while he was a drug user.

Court records reveal that Mr. Biden provided false information on federally-mandated forms during the purchase of a Colt revolver at a Delaware gun store in October 2018. It's worth noting that at the time of the firearm acquisition, Mr. Biden was actively engaged in heavy crack cocaine use.

Under US federal law, it constitutes a criminal offense to submit false information on such forms or possess a firearm while under the influence of drugs.

Hunter Biden had previously acknowledged these charges during discussions pertaining to the ultimately aborted plea agreement.

The legal predicaments of the younger Mr. Biden have emerged as a contentious and highly debated issue in American politics.