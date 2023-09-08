Researchers Unearth Enigmatic 'Golden Orb' on the Alaskan Seafloor

A team of researchers exploring the ocean floor off the Alaskan coast recently stumbled upon a perplexing discovery—a mysterious "golden orb" that may well be an entirely new and previously unknown species.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) revealed that its research vessel, the Okeanos Explorer, came across this extraordinary specimen during a dive in the Gulf of Alaska on August 30th.

According to the NOAA's statement, as the researchers glided over a rocky outcrop at a depth of approximately 2 miles beneath the surface, one of the videographers aboard, assisting in documenting the dive, first referred to the object as a 'yellow hat.' Nestled among white sponges, the researchers encountered a smooth, dome-shaped structure, measuring a little over 4 inches in diameter, firmly attached to a rock. A small hole or tear near its base exposed a similarly colored interior. Scientists were initially baffled as they zoomed in with cameras, speculating whether it could be a deceased sponge attachment, coral, or even an egg casing. An image released after the dive showcases a researcher holding the enigmatic orb in their outstretched hand.

Sam Candio, the coordinator for the ongoing Seascape Alaska 5: Gulf of Alaska Remotely Operated Vehicle Exploration and Mapping expedition, during which the orb was found, commented, "While we were able to collect the 'golden orb' and bring it onto the ship, we still are not able to identify it beyond the fact that it is biological in origin. We likely won't learn more until we are able to get it into a laboratory setting where we can continue to draw from the collective expertise of the scientific community with more sophisticated tools than we are able to maintain on the ship." He further noted, "While somewhat humbling to be stumped by this finding, it serves as a reminder of how little we know about our own planet and how much is left to learn and appreciate about our ocean."

The NOAA stated that it remains "unclear whether the golden dome is associated with a known species, represents a new species, or could potentially signify an unknown life stage of an existing one." The ongoing expedition is scheduled to continue through September 16th, featuring daily live-streamed dives between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET.