Nancy Pelosi, 83, announces candidacy for re-election to congress in 2024

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat representing California, has officially announced her candidacy for a remarkable 20th term in the U.S. House of Representatives, as confirmed on Friday. Pelosi, who is 83 years old, made this declaration via X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, while expressing her intention to represent California's 11th Congressional District, which includes San Francisco.

In her announcement, Pelosi emphasized the crucial need to uphold and promote the values of San Francisco, especially during these challenging times of recovery. She underscored the importance of the United States demonstrating its commitment to liberty and justice for all to the world.

Pelosi, who stepped down from her leadership role as the head of the House Democratic Caucus the previous year, has been succeeded by current House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York. However, her enduring influence and respect within the Democratic Party are evident, as she is often referred to as "Speaker Emerita" in recognition of her more than 35-year tenure in the House.

Having been initially elected to Congress in 1987, Nancy Pelosi made history by becoming the first female Speaker of the House in 2007. She regained this influential position in 2019 and has since played a pivotal role in guiding the Democratic Party through numerous significant legislative accomplishments, including the passage of the Affordable Care Act. Additionally, her tenure has seen the House grapple with the historic impeachments of former President Donald Trump.