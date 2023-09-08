Feds mayuse Hunter Biden’s gun charge to ‘leverage’ another deal

Legal experts have suggested that Hunter Biden's potential indictment on gun charges could serve as a bargaining tool to resolve his other legal issues, including potential tax charges and investigations into his foreign dealings.

Special Counsel David Weiss recently announced his intention to seek a grand jury indictment against President Biden's son for a felony gun charge related to alleged possession of a firearm while addicted to crack cocaine.

This move comes after a previous plea deal in which Hunter Biden would have admitted to two misdemeanor tax charges and entered a diversion program fell through in July.

David Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor, believes that the gun charge indictment may be a strategic move to maintain leverage in negotiations with Hunter Biden. Weinstein suggests that Weiss could use this felony gun charge as a bargaining chip to address Hunter Biden's broader legal exposure, potentially including illegal foreign dealings and felony tax charges.

Weinstein acknowledges that the gun charge linked to drug use is rarely prosecuted, and an appeals court recently overturned a conviction on a similar charge in an unrelated case. However, he points out that this appeals court ruling does not bind the Delaware case against Hunter Biden, which is in a different jurisdiction.

Although the previous plea agreement fell apart due to various factors, including misunderstandings about potential immunity, Weinstein suggests that a new agreement could be reached. In this scenario, Hunter Biden might face a plea offer that involves a modest amount of actual jail time. Weiss, now appointed as a special counsel, may have the authority to negotiate a more comprehensive "global plea deal" this time around.

In summary, experts believe that the gun charge indictment could be used strategically in negotiations between Hunter Biden and Special Counsel David Weiss to potentially resolve his legal troubles, with the possibility of a modified plea agreement on the table.









