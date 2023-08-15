Biden to travel to Hawaii soon after wildfires kill at least 99

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he would soon be travelling to Hawaii following devastating wildfires which killed at least 99 people.



"My wife Jill and I will be travelling to Hawaii as soon as possible," Biden said during a speech in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.



In the meantime, Biden said, he wants to make sure that the people of Maui get the support they need. "Everything they need, they will get," the president promised.



Biden had pledged government disaster relief to the people of Hawaii two days after the fires broke out last week.



The US president also said he called Hawaii Governor Josh Green on Tuesday "to discuss Hawai'i's recovery after the deadliest wildfire in a century that has claimed 99 lives."



"I reassured the Governor that Hawai'i will continue to have everything it needs from the federal government," Biden said in a social media post.



The wildfires broke out on August 8 in several places on Maui and the neighbouring island of Hawaii, which shares the same name as the US state.



The small town of Lahaina on Maui, which had 13,000 inhabitants before the disaster, was hit particularly hard.



Many streets there look like a war zone. The centre of Lahaina was completely destroyed, while emergency forces are still searching for missing persons.



As of Tuesday morning, the number of confirmed fatalities was 99, of whom just four have been identified, Maui Police said.



