Trump says he expects to be indicted on Tuesday

Former US president Donald Trump said Tuesday that a new criminal indictment from special counsel Jack Smith is imminent.

"I hear that Deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, will be putting out yet another Fake Indictment of your favorite President, me, at 5:00 P.M. (2100 GMT)," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Smith has already filed charges against Trump for mishandling top secret government documents and has been investigating the former president's efforts to overturn the November 2020 election results.

Trump said two weeks ago that he had received a letter from prosecutors suggesting he is likely to be criminally indicted over the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

"Why didn't they do this 2.5 years ago?" Trump said Tuesday. "Why did they wait so long?

"Because they wanted to put it right in the middle of my campaign. Prosecutorial Misconduct."